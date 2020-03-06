Aktobe to allocate above KZT 5 bln to repair roads

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM «KZT 5.3 bln will be allotted for road repair works in Aktobe in 2020,» Mayor Mavr Abdullin said on Thursday reporting to the Governor of Aktobe region on the urban road system development plans.

As stated there, the repair of the roads will be financed from the regional, city and republican budgets. The total length of the Aktobe roads is 651 km.

Contracting organizations will start repair works when it gets warm.