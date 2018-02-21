Aktobe to transform into smart city

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev has told today about the key points of Smart Aktobe project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have set out 6 main areas of Smart City project that will be integrated into a unified system: a safe city, digital akimat [city administration], educational system, digital power system, digital housing and utilities infrastructure, intelligent transport system, and digital medicine," he said.

It is planned that the project will be implemented using the resources of the Center for New Information Technologies, the construction of which will commence this year jointly with CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas JSC as part of their commitment to corporate social responsibility.

According to Mr. Saparbayev, for now, all public and municipal vehicles have been equipped with GPS trackers. AktobeBus mobile application that tracks the location of buses has been launched.

In the medical field, it is planned to create a uniform-standard health record of a city dweller, electronic medical appointment booking, etc.

Regarding "Safe City", it is planned to install 700 CCTV cameras, 30 intelligent crossroads, and 15 photographic recording systems.



In Nur Aktobe district, there will be an Energy Efficiency Center that will house the Public Service Center, the Reserve Centers of the Interior Department, and monitoring of the city's life support and engineering networks.

As the Head of State pointed out in the State-of-the-Nation Address, smart cities will become drivers of regional development, spreading innovations and improving the living standards on a nationwide scale.