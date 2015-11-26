AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The International Investment Forum AKTOBE INVEST-2015 will be held in Aktobe on November 27.

It was organized in order to unveil investment opportunities of Aktobe region and attract investors into the real sector of economy. It will gather heads of Kazakhstani ministries, national companies, financial institutes, Russian officials and foreign businessmen. Participants of the forum will discuss the potential of the region, investment climate in Kazakhstan, and prospects of mutually profitable cooperation and attend an exhibition of regional investment projects.