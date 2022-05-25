Aktobe University keen to become IT hub of western Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – International technopark of IT startups Astana Hub and the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University are set to cooperate within the framework of a memorandum signed this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The memorandum of cooperation was inked on the margins of Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin’s working visit to the region.

During the trip, Minister Mussin got familiarized with the day-to-day functioning of the university’s technopark and met with local IT community. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between the ministry, university and the region. During the meeting, Bagdat Mussin revealed the plans to train up to 100,000 IT specialists by 2023.

As part of the memorandum the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University will play host to workshops and other events aimed at promoting IT entrepreneurship, Astana Hub educational programs and more.

Rector Laura Karabassova proudly said the university can soon become an IT hub of entire western Kazakhstan, adding that it is ready to offer creative space to IT community.