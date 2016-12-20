Aktobe woman gets major burns because of phone explosion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman from Aktobe, 28, has got massive body burns because of the exploded mobile phone. The mobile phone was on charger while she was asleep, "Diapazon" media reported with reference to ambulance clinic. The incident occurred at night on December 18. The victim has got burns of 60% of the body.

"At 2:56 the call was received from the neighbors, and at 3:02 the ambulance arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with 2 and 3 level burns of 60% of the body - hands, legs, face", - Dastan Netaliyev, the chief physician, commented.