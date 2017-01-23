EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 23 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Aktobe woman sells baby hours after giving birth

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman sold her baby hours after giving birth in Aktobe city, a spokesperson for the regional internal affairs department Laura Zabikh told Kazinform correspondent.

    The infant was sold on January 18, 2017.

    "The woman was taken into custody after the ‘deal' had been clinched. A criminal investigation is underway," Ms Zabikh added.

    If the suspect is found guilty of selling the newborn, she might spend up to seven years in prison.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!