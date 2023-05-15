Aktobemunaygas worker dies of burns at Astana hospital

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM One of the four workers of CNPC-Aktobemunaygas, who suffered burns in a gas processing plant fire in Aktobe region, died at Astana-based Hospital No1 on Sunday, Kazinform reports citing the regional healthcare department, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare authorities, the man, born in 1967, got thermal burns of his head, face, neck, torso, both upper and lower extremities. Burns covered 70-75% of his body. He was suffering from extremely severe burn shock and inhalation injury.

Two other workers are getting treatment at the same hospital. Another worker is receiving treatment at the Emergency Care Hospital in Aktobe.

The fire broke out at the gas processing plant of Aktobemunaygas located at Zhanazhol deposit. As per preliminary data, the fire occurred at the light hydrocarbons producing installation. More than 50 firefighters extinguished the fire throughout the night. An investigation is underway.