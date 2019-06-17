Aktoty Raimkulova appointed as Minister of Culture and Sport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Aktoty Raimkulova as Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

Born in 1964 in Almaty, Aktoty Raimkulova holds a diploma of Almaty-based Kurmangazy State Conservatory with a major in Composition and Piano (1987).



She also holds a DBA (Doctor of Business Administration) and PhD in Art degrees.



In 1990-1991, Aktoty Raimkulova worked as a lecturer at the Kazakh State Women's Teacher Training Institute and Almaty-based Kurmangazy State Conservatory.



In 1991-1994, she underwent a probation-assistantship at the Kurmangazy State Conservatory in Almaty.



In 1995-2011, she headed the Department of Conducting and worked as Assistant to the Rector, Dean, Vice Rector for Socio-Economic Organization at the Kurmangazy State Conservatory.



In 2003-2007, Aktoty Raimkulova worked as Head of the Department of Composition and Orchestral Conducting.



In 2005-2007, she was a master's degree student at the International Business Academy.



In 2007-2008 , she led the Department of Art Management at the Kurmangazy State Conservatory.



In 2007-2010, she obtained a DBA degree from the International Academy of Business and National Economy under the Russian Government.



In 2013-2014 she was the Vice Rector for Research and Creative Work at the Kurmangazy State Conservatory.



From June to November 2014 she was Acting Deputy Chairperson of the Committee for Culture and Art at the Ministry of Culture and Sport.



In 2014-2016 she was Director for Culture and Art of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.



On October 3, 2016 she was appointed Vice Minister of Culture and Sport.