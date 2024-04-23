Akylbek Zhaparov and David Cameron discuss Kyrgyz-British cooperation

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov met with British Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron, who arrived in the country on an official visit as part of a tour of Central Asia, Kabar reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-British cooperation.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed gratitude to the minister for the comprehensive assistance provided in organizing his visit to the UK in November last year and noted with satisfaction that the parties are currently actively working to implement the reached agreements.

Akylbek Zhaparov reminded David Cameron that during this visit he also became acquainted with the work of the Concrete Canvas plant in Wales.

“The company’s intention to build a plant in Kyrgyzstan is of great interest to us,” said Akylbek Zhaparov and added that the implementation of this project will be an example of successful economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UK.

In turn, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed hope that the results of the negotiations held during his visit to Kyrgyzstan will make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.