Akylbek Zhaparov: Water and green energy should become unifying factors in Central Asia for sustainable region

Water and green energy can and should become unifying factors in Central Asia to ensure sustainable development of all states in the region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov told at the Agricultural Forum 2024 in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

He said that Central Asia is a large and dynamic region, endowed with water and rich in various natural resources. According to experts, in 2050 the population of Central Asia will increase by 27%, the demand for food by 35% and the consumption of drinking water by 50%.

To unlock the region's potential, it is important to overcome other challenges, such as landlockedness, resource dependence, low levels of access to financial instruments, and the impact of climate change.

He noted that water is the main artery of life in the countries of the Central Asian region. Countries located at the source of large rivers account for 80.7% of the region's total water flow.

“However, the region’s water and food resources are unbalanced and access to them is uneven. In some cases, there is a lack of physical infrastructure, and as existing legacy systems age, they become less reliable and efficient.

In some places, the system is not able to meet the food needs of the population at certain times of the year, while in other places people do not get the required amount of water for drinking and irrigation,” Zhaparov said.

In this regard, the head of the Cabinet noted that water and green energy can and should become unifying factors in Central Asia to ensure sustainable development of all states in the region.