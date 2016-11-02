Akzharkyn Turkybai's case reviewed at court in China

GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - The court hearing of Kazakhstani national Akzharkyn Turlybai's case is currently underway at the first-instance court in Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, China, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Attending the court hearing are three judges, two prosecuting attorneys, two Chinese lawyers, lawyer from Kazakhstan Sunkar Nurmagambetov, head of the Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy in China Bolat Syrlybayev, an interpreter, a stenographer, two police officers, Akzharkyn Turlybai and Kazakhstani journalists of Kazinform and 24.kz news agencies accredited in China.







Earlier it was reported that the 21-year-old Turlybai was detained at the Guangzhou airport for smuggling over 4 kg of drugs in March 2014. Turlybai was on her way to Malaysia and is confident that someone planted drugs into her bag. The Chinese court sentenced Turlybai to life imprisonment. Later the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center (CARICC) declared that the Kazakhstani national fell victim to the Nigerian mafia.

On April 7, 2016 it was decided to review Akzharkyn Turlybai's case at the first-instance court.



