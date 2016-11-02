EN
    10:52, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Akzharkyn Turlybai moved to tears at courtroom

    GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Akzharkyn Turlybai was moved to tears at the court hearing of her case at the first-instance court in Guangzhou in China when she was told her everything is going to be fine.

    Journalists were allowed to shoot an interview with Akzharkyn with a cellphone.

    "I am thankful to everyone, to the embassy, lawyers. I believe that justice will finally be served. I want my loved ones to believe in me and to forgive me. Thank you all for your support, I am so thankful," Akzharkyn Turlybai told journalists during the interview at the courtroom.


    The judges retired into chambers for an indefinite period to make a decision. Akzharkyn's lawyers hope that the next hearing will take place and the court's decision will be announced no later than early 2017.

    Earlier it was reported that Akzharkyn Turlybai's case is being reviewed at the first-instance court in Guangzhou in Guangdong Province in China today.

    The hearing was attended by three judges, two prosecuting attorneys, two Chinese lawyers, lawyer from Kazakhstan Sunkar Nurmagambetov, head of the Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy in China Bolat Syrlybayev, an interpreter, a stenographer, two police officers, Akzharkyn Turlybai and Kazakhstani journalists of Kazinform and Khabar news agencies accredited in China.

     

