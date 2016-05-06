Akzharkyn Turlybay’ life sentence reversed - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Court of Appeals of the People's Republic of China has reversed life imprisonment of Akzharkyn Turlybay, Kazinform learnt.

According to Anuar Zhainakov, Chief of the Kazakh MFA press service, the Court of Appeals of Guangdong announced today its decision regarding Akzharkyn Turlybay. “The Court reversed the decision of the first-instance court which sentenced Akzharkyn to life imprisonment. Besides, the Court decided to submit this case to revision to the first-instance court,” he said.

The decision of the Guangdong Court of Appeals is not subject to any appeal and protest and enters into force immediately.