Al-Ahram Media Holding Chair to attend Eurasian Media Forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Berik Aryn met with Ahmed Al-Naggar, Chairman of one of the largest media holdings in the Middle East and in the Islamic world - Al-Ahram.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat handed in an invitation to the XIII Eurasian Media Forum to Ahmed Al-Naggar, scheduled for April 20-22 in Astana. The parties discussed the ways of expanding interaction of the two countries in media, information and other spheres.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA says, the Ambassador informed the Egyptian side of the important internal policy events taking place in Kazakhstan this year, such as the forthcoming parliamentary elections, celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and the course of preparation for the EXPO-2017.

The Head of the Egyptian media holding thanked for the invitation and assured he will take part in the forum. Ahmed Al-Naggar highly appraised the results of the Egyptian President’s official visit to Kazakhstan which gave a new impulse to further strengthening and development of cooperation between the two states.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Kazakh Ambassador presented the 1st volume of the famous trilogy “Nomads” by Ilyas Essenberlin to the library of Al-Ahram. The book was published in Arabic language last December. A. Al-Naggar expressed interest in history and culture of the Kazakh nation and said he hopes for closer familiarization with our country during his oncoming trip to Astana.