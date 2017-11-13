Al Bowardi receives Kazakh, Greek Defence Ministers at Dubai Airshow 2017

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on Sunday, received Panos Kammenos, Greek Minister of Defence Affairs, and Saken Zhasuzakov, Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, separately in his office at the Dubai Airshow 2017.

During the meetings, Al Bowardi welcomed the ministers, who are attending the Dubai Airshow 2017, and discussed co-operation between the UAE Armed Forces and the armed forces of their respective countries.



The meetings also reviewed co-operation in military and defence fields, as well as the latest regional developments of mutual interest, WAM reports.