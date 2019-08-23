Al-Farabi House unveiled in New Delhi

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The Al-Farabi Kazakh-Indian Scientific-Educational and Cultural Center was unveiled in the capital of India on August 23, 2019, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in India informed.

The project was implemented by the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India.

The opening of the Centre is timed to the celebration of the 1,150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, which will be celebrated under the auspices of the UNESCO in 2020.

A prominent thinker of East, Abu Nasir al-Farabi was born in 870 in Farab city (known as Otrar, South-Kazakhstan region). During the 9th and 10th centuries Otrar was a big political, cultural and commercial center, acting as junction point on the Great Silk Road.

The heritage of Al-Farabi covers almost all the areas of science. His systematization and classification of sciences had influenced the subsequent development of world scientific thought.

The translations of works of Al-Farabi into Latin and Hebrew in Europe were performed in the 12-13th centuries, and in 1930-1932 a translation into French of the first part of one of «The big book about music» was published in Paris.

At present, the ideas of Al-Farabi are highly sought for rapprochement and mutual understanding of the cultures of Western and Eastern civilizations.

The name of Al-Farabi firmly became history of world science and culture. His works, having exerted a great influence on the European Renaissance, became the binding bridge for rapprochement of cultures and philosophies of the West and the East.

«The Al-Farabi House will open its doors to anyone who wants to get acquainted with the history and culture of Kazakhstan. The Center’s activities will be aimed to develop cultural dialogue and further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and India», said Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev.

«The Center will also provide students with comprehensive information about the education system in Kazakhstan, existing exchange programs between students, and will provide the necessary advice to those wishing to study in Kazakhstan,» Dr. Mir Hussein, Director of the Center, says.

During the event, Rector of KazNU Galimkair Mutanov made a presentation of a book about Mahatma Gandhi, «Quotes of Gandhi», published by the faculty of the university.

The opening ceremony of The Al-Farabi House was attended by representatives of government, business and public communities, research institutes and analytical centers of India and mass media.

Mr. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, was a guest of honor.

Within the framework of the visit to India, the delegation of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University led by Rector Galimkair Mutanov will also hold meetings with the National Cybersecurity Coordinator, Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant, the leadership of the University of Delhi and major Indian companies.