ASTANA. KAZINFORM - QS Emerging Europe and Central Asia rankings recognise 200 top universities

The third, expanded installment of the QS University Rankings: Emerging Europe and Central Asia (EECA) has today been released by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds. Designed to act as an authoritative guide to the performance of this region's upwardly mobile universities, it finds:

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (11th) leaps ten places this year, moving from the verge of the top 20 to the brink of the region's top 10;

Two other Kazakh universities place among the region's top 50: L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University remains in 33rd position, while Kazakh National Technical University rise 5 places: it is now joint 49th;

However, Russia dominates overall, with its universities taking all of the top-three places;

Lomonosov Moscow State University remains the regional leader, setting the benchmark score for five of QS's nine indicators;

Novosibirsk University retains 2nd place, while Saint-Petersburg State University rises from 5th to 3rd;

Charles University of the Czech Republic (4th) and Estonia's University of Tartu (5th) make up the top 5;

18 Kazakh universities feature in the published ranking, making Kazakhstan the third-most-represented nation in this year's ranking - behind Turkey (20) and Russia (64);

This represents an increase of four on last year's representation;

This year's QS EECA ranking expands to include 200 universities, 50 more than in previous editions;

This year's QS EECA ranking features universities from 21 different nations.