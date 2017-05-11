Al-Farabi Kazakh National University reliable partner of UNAOC - Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University running the Global Hub of United Nations Academic Impact on Sustainable Development carries out its mission effectively, believes High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) H.E. Mr. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser.

At the meeting with professors and students of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University as well we representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan and mass media, H.E. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser noted that the university is a reliable partner in terms of implementation of the United Nations Academic Impact Program.



It should be noted that the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University was the only CIS university to open a section at the RIO+20 Global Summit in support of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives - Green Bridge and G-Global. The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University initiated the 3rd Forum of rectors of Asian universities on sustainable development problems.



In 2015, then-UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon praised the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University running the Global Hub on Sustainable Development at the 2nd forum of the United Nations Academic Impact in Seoul, South Korea. Within the framework of the UN's 70th jubilee the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University was honored to open the START International Conference at the UN headquarters.



Earlier it was reported that High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations H.E. Mr. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser and rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Mr. Galym Mutanov had signed the Memorandum of Understanding to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue to ensure human development and progress, peaceful coexistence, harmony and interaction among people of different backgrounds.