Al-Farabi Kazakh National University steps up fight against corruption

ALMATY.KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National University named after Al Farabi is actively implementing the Plan of Nation-100 Steps of Five Institutional Reforms.

Chairman of Parassat trade union of KazNU Talgat Mekebayev has told about the main vectors of development of the university.

According to the first reform of professional development of the country KazNU has introduced result-oriented management system which applies rating system, and adopted corporate culture documents such as "Code of Corporate Culture of Teachers and Employees", "Code of Dignity of Students" and "University Without Corruption".

It should be noted that the "University Without Corruption" project is being run as part of the 13th step of the fight against corruption. There are anti-corruption mechanisms and technologies introduced in the management and educational process.

Based on the second reform "Law and Order" there has been founded Institute of Pedagogical Mentorship at KazNU which raises the youth with an active civil position.

For the purpose of the third reform "Industrialization and Economic Growth" the teaching staff of the university sets goals to upgrade the educational and scientific process.

To implement the fourth reform "The Nation of Common Future" KazNu has embarked on a number of innovation social projects, such as "Al-Farabi university smart city", "Patriotic Festival", "I Trust the Youth", "100 Books" and others.

To fulfill the fifth reform "Formation of Transparent Society Accountable to the Government" the staff of KazNU is resolving management transparency challenges through expansion of participation of public and professional associations in the management process based on the social partnership principle.

The entire work is aimed at raising the competitive ability of KazNU and implementation of world standards of scientific and educational activity in our university", the Professor said.

KazNU is the country's leading university based in Almaty.