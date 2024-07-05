Al-Farabi KazNU, Chinese university to launch micro-satellite to space

Kazakhstan's Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and China's Northwestern Polytechnical University entered into an agreement on conducting micro-satellite researches. Rector of the Kazakh University Zhansseit Tuimebayev said it taking the floor at the International Symposium titled “Cooperation in Higher Education and Production Integration,” Kazinform News Agency reports.

The agreement was signed during the talks between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and President of the People’s Republic of Kazakhstan Xi Jinping. The Al-Farabi KazNU is the first higher education institution of Kazakhstan to implement this initiative.

The micro-satellite, developed by two universities, is set to be launched to space as part of the SCO Year of Ecology and 90th jubilee of the Al-Farabi KazNU.

According to Zh. Tuimebayev, the university plans to install a $20-million-worth supercomputer soon. This work was done together with Chinese partners. Besides, the university will open its own hub, where the global companies will reside. Yesterday, KazNU signed an agreement with China’s ZTE top open a joint center, he added.

The rector of the Kazakh University also spoke on the importance of participation of world-famous universities in the symposium

He emphaiszed the universities' key role in boosting cooperation among the SCO member states, by training highly-skilled professionals.