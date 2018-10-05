Al-Farabi KazNU named most published organization in Web of Science

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The county's leading university Al-Farabi Kazakh National University took the first place among research organizations and universities of Kazakhstan by the number of published papers in rating journals with non-zero impact factor indexed in the «Web of Science» International Database for the last 5 years, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

Clarivate Analytics International held a solemn ceremony of presenting the independent award «Science Leader - Web of Science Awards», where authors of publications and research organizations of Kazakhstan were honored for their outstanding contribution to the development of science.

Al-Farabi KazNU won an independent award in the nomination Leader in the Number of Publications in the Web of Science Core Collection among universities and scientific organizations of the country.

This award once again demonstrated the up-front positions of KazNU as the leading center of science, education and innovation, as well as a high level of research and publication activity of university scientists in international rating journals. The number of publications with citations of scientists of KazNU is growing annually by 40 percent. This is the result of systematic work on the transformation of KazNU into a world-class research university as well as implementation of the policy of internationalization and integration into the global scientific and educational space.

Web of Science Core Collection is the leading database of scientific publications in the world. It indexes more than 18 thousand magazines, of which more than 12 thousand have an impact factor.