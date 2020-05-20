Al-Farabi KazNU organizes «Model United Nations» conference in online format

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - For the first time, the International Conference «Model UN – New Silk Way» was held in an online format. The event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN and the end of the World War II, was organized by Al-Farabi KazNU with the support of the United Nations Information Bureau and the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

The «Model UN – New Silk Way» is a large-scale international project for students and high school students, who act as diplomats of different countries and shape the work of the UN. Al-Farabi KazNU, which heads the Global Hub of the UN «Academic Impact» Program for Sustainable Development for the fourth consecutive term, holds this event in an online format for the first time.

The project is aimed at attracting the attention of youth to the present-day global problems, formation a vision of a holistic picture of the world, developing research skills, the ability to overcome conflicts through intercultural communication and establishing a dialogue.

The worldwide online conference brought together more than 200 students and schoolchildren from Asia, Africa, America and Europe, as well as international experts, representatives of the UN and diplomatic circles. During two-day conference, the young speakers discussed topical issues of peacekeeping and the implementation of 17 sustainable development goals for humanity, as well as measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, restore the global economy, ensure access to quality online education, social support during the pandemic, and other problems.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the United Nations «Academic Impact» Program, designed to mobilize the intellectual potential of the academic community to solve the problems of the modern world. «An important role in the implementation of the UN agenda and sustainable development goals is assigned to young people, this is especially relevant during the global pandemic,» the First Vice-Rector of Al-Farabi KazNU, Professor M.Burkitbayev, said in his opening remarks at the onset of the conference.

Member of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Seidumanov noted that the modern young leaders of the UN Model are united by the high idea of preserving human civilization and contribute to the sustainable development of both their countries and the world as a whole. He congratulated the participants of the Conference on the significant date – the 75th anniversary of the UN and wished them fruitful work.

The participants of the Model UN were also welcomed online by representative of the United Nations Department of Global Communications Vlastimil Samek, Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office Krista Pikkat, Head of the WHO Office in Kazakhstan Caroline Clarinval, Head of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty Yerlan Iskakov, and by the Consul Generals – of the People’s Republic of China in Almaty Geng Liping, the USA – Eric Meyer, and the Russian Federation – Yevgeny Bobrov.