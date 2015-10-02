Al-Farabi KazNU Rector awarded IGIP Senior Member title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galym Mutanov has been awarded IGIP Senior Member title at the 44th IGIP International Conference (International Society for Engineering Pedagogy) held in Florence on September 20-24.

Mutanov is the only post-Soviet scientist to get this honorable title. Awarding this special title to KazNU Rector, President of IGIP Dr. Michael E. Auer emphasized the role and merits of Professor G.Mutanov for his outstanding achievements in global engineering education and pedagogy. IGIP Senior Member is the highest title in engineering education and pedagogy and is awarded for recognition of professionalism and provides free professional activity in the global educational space. Founded in 1972, IGIP unites today 130 countries of the world and aims at promotion of research methods in engineering sciences teaching and methodology. By the decision of the IGIP President and under the support of the international monitoring committee, an accredited IGIP Training Centre for Central Asia was opened on the ground of the Kazakh university. The IGIP centre in Kazakhstan offers training of the educators meeting IGIP standards. Those specialists awarded with the title of "International Engineering Educator ING.PAED.IGIP" may be included in a special register to be further recognized in the European Union countries.