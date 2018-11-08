Al-Farabi KazNU to bring together OIC diplomats

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On November 12-14, 2018 the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will hold an Orientation Program 'Transnational Threats, Terrorism and Security Challenges' for the diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, the University press service informed.

The event is organized by the OIC General Secretariat, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Al-Farabi University. The diplomats of the OIC member states, representatives of the diplomatic corps of foreign countries in Kazakhstan, prominent scientists and experts will take part in the Orientation Program.



The event will serve as an interactive platform for discussing the acute issues in countering terrorism and radicalization of society, developing joint strategies and measures, sharing best practices in the field of security, human rights and the rule of law. The participants will be familiarized with the OIC policy and role in fight with terrorism, new trends and programs in this area.

As the Global Hub of the UN 'Academic Impact' Programme, the Al-Farabi KazNU is actively involved in the implementation of the sustainable development goals, one of which is the fight against terrorism. The University pays special attention to the initiatives and programs of international organizations, whose activities are aimed at ensuring security in the global world and sustainable development of mankind.



Date and Venue: Opening Ceremony on November, 12 at 09.00, Al-Farabi KazNU, Scientific Library (4 floor).