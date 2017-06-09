Al-Farabi's special section to be unveiled ahead of UN General Assembly session in NYC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will unveil a special section "Al-Farabi is the philosopher of civilizations" in New York in September ahead of the UN General Assembly session, Kazinform reports.

It was agreed during the recent visit of UNAOC High Representative H.E. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser to the university.



The special section is expected to be dedicated to philosophical ideas of the greatest thinker Abu Nasr Al-Farabi and how they affected the development of civilization. Nowadays his views and ideas are as relevant as ever and can help the humankind overcome global spiritual crisis and build modern moral society.



At the event, the organizers will launch a unique international project Formation of the citizens of moral society aimed at uniting universities to promote and disseminate the ideas of peace, goodness and justice outlined in Al-Farabi's works.



In-depth study and popularization of Al-Farabi's heritage who has become the bridge of philosophical thought between the East and the West will allow to bring together the academic community in search for ways of solving global problems. To this end, a special research center for Al-Farabi studies will be opened at the UNAOC. Analogous centers already function at universities in Istanbul and in Jordan.



Earlier the UNAOC and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University signed the memorandum of cooperation and put forward an initiative to declare 2020 the Year of Al-Farabi under the UNESCO aegis.



