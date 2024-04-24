Al Jazeera, TV and Radio Complex of the President forge media cooperation

As part of the Al Jazeera Week in Astana, leadership of the Qatari media network met with the staff of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to familiarize with the day-to-day functioning of Kazakhstan’s largest media holding, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Reps of the Al Jazeera Media Network familiarized with activity of Jibek Joly, Silk Way and Silk Way Cinema TV channels, Kazinform International News Agency and the Documentary Films Center.

Participants of the meeting exchanged views on the ongoing Al Jazeera Week at the MNU International School of Journalism organized by the TV and Radio Complex of the President and Al Jazeera Media Network.

Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

Dr. Mostefa Souaf, Director General of the Al Jazeera Media Network, pointed out the importance of the event as part of which the Qatari TV channel had offered a weeklong training for Kazakhstani students and journalists on the most pressing issues of presentday media.

“I believe that these days in Astana are very eventful and fruitful. Organization of the training is held at a high level. Participants are strikingly active and keen to learn about the standards and style of our TV company. We see that your school of journalism has strong traditions and keeps up with the global trends. At the same time, I would like to note the beauty of your country and its huge potential in the sphere of tourism,” Dr. Mostefa Souaf said.

Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

It bears to remind that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the TV and Radio Complex of the President and Al Jazeera was inked on the sidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Qatar in February 2024.

“Joint projects of TV and Radio Complex of the President with Qatari colleagues are aimed at the development of cooperation in educational and mass media spheres. It will help the viewers in our countries learn more about the regions and let train journalists in line with the tendencies and trends of media sphere. Success of our first joint project, the Al Jazeera Week, is quite encouraging. Other projects in joint content production and exchange are on the way,” Director of TV and Radio Complex of the President Raushan Kazhibayeva said.

Participants of the Al Jazeera Week were offered over 100 hours of theory and practice on News Reporting, Data Journalism, Digital Storytelling, TV Presenting and more.

This is the first time this type of workshops were held not only in Kazakhstan, but in Central Asian region in general. At the end of the week, students will prepare and defend their projects choosing one field to get the Al Jazeera Media Institute certificates.

Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the biggest media companies in Kazakhstan uniting Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels, Silk Way Cinema, Kazinform International News Agency and the Documentary Films Center.

Private-media conglomerate Al Jazeera Media Network was established in 1996 at the instruction of the Emir of Qatar. The network’s flagship channels include Al Jazeera Arabic and Al Jazeera English broadcasting all over the world. Al Jazeera Documentary produces documentary content.