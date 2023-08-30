Al Neyadi to return to Earth 3rd September

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is scheduled to return from the International Space Station (ISS) on 3rd September, following his completion of the historic longest Arab space mission in history, spanning 6 months.

Al Neyadi along with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will depart the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour on 2nd September 2. Donning their pressure suits, the team is set for a splashdown off the coast of Tampa, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico on 3rd September, WAM reports.

Prior to initiating the deorbit sequence, stringent checks will be performed, especially pertaining to forecasted weather conditions and recovery readiness at the designated splashdown location.

The longest Arab space mission in history was launched on 2nd March, aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. The 6-month mission was carried out by Al Neyadi, NASA astronauts Bowen and Hoburg, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Fedyaev.

Over the course of the mission, Al Neyadi was involved in over 200 experiments, partnering with international space agencies and esteemed UAE and global universities. His contributions span diverse fields, including plant genetics, human life sciences, exploration technology, fluid dynamics, material science, protein crystallisation growth, and advanced exploration technologies. These experiments have been instrumental in helping the scientific community, researchers, and students in the UAE and around the world become an integral part of the mission, supporting it in various capacities.

Al Neyadi also accomplished a number of firsts for a UAE astronaut during this mission, including becoming the first Arab to complete a spacewalk, alongside his fellow crewmate NASA astronaut Bowen.

Al Neyadi further engaged in 19 educational and community outreach events called the «A Call from Space» series, in which over 10,000 people from all walks of life took part and interacted with the Emirati astronaut through live video calls and ham radio sessions.