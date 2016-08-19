Alan Azhibayev appointed Deputy Minister of Information and Communications

ASTANA. KAZINFROM - Alan Azhibayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.

"I would like to inform you about the appointment of Alan Azhibayev Deputy Minister of Information and Communications. He will be responsible for the information sphere. Probably, all journalists know his well enough. He began his career as a host of Max radio in the mid 90ies. He also worked within the structures of 31st channel, Karavan radio, TAN TV and radio company and Tengri FM radio.

The information sphere has a lot of great tasks, and I am sure that professionalism and a great experience of Alan Azhibayev will help us to implement those tasks," Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev said via his Facebook account.

He also wished Alan Azhibayev productive effective work.