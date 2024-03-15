Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan posts win at start of WTT Youth Star Contender Singapore 2024

Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev is off to a good start at the WTT Youth Star Contender Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan beat Chulong Nie of Australia 3-1 in the U19 boys’ singles event at the start of WTT Youth Star Contender in Singapore.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Huang Youzheng of China and Wong Wan Hei of Hong Kong in Subgroup 7 today.