    14:08, 06 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan reaches youth table tennis tournament quarterfinal in China

    table tennis
    Photo: olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev reached the quarterfinal of the ITTF Asian Youth Championships 2024 held in Chongqing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakhstani beat Taipei's Yiteng Chen 4-2 in the round of 16 of the ITTF Asian Youth Championships 2024 in the U19 category.

    Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev is to take on Chinese Ruibo Wen in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Table Tennis Sport
