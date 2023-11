Alan Kurmangaliyev takes gold at WTT Youth Contender Amman 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev became a winner of the WTT Youth Contender Amman 2023 table tennis tournament in Jordan, Kazinform reports via the National Olympic Committee.

He won a gold medal in mens' U17 age division after winning all his opponents 0:3 - Issa Al Shamma from Jordan, Hadi Abualrahi from Saudi Arabia, Ali Alhawai from the UAE, Ahmed Korani from Qatar, Yassin Gaber and Badr Mostafa from Egypt