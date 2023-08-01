EN
    Alanya road accident: 6 Kazakhstanis to return home

    None
    Photo: haberglobal.com.tr
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Six Kazakhstani nationals treated at hospitals in Alanya after the minibus-truck collision have been released and are retuning to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, five of the Kazakhstanis are under medical observation and receive necessary treatment. Their condition is satisfactory.

    It was added that the body of the Kazakh national who died from serious injuries will be repatriated to Kazakhstan.

    On July 30 a minibus-truck collision with Kazakh nationals onboard the minibus occurred in Alanya, Turkiye.


