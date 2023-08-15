EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:57, 15 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Alanya road accident: One Kazakh national still in hospital in Türkiye

    Фото: RDNE Stock project/Рexels
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov told mass media about the condition of the Kazakhstanis injured in the road accident in Alanya, Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

    «Most of them have returned to Kazakhstan. One person is still in a hospital. The condition of others is stable,» Smadyarov said at a briefing on Monday, August 14.

    As reported before, on July 30 a minibus carrying 12 citizens of Kazakhstan smashed into a truck in Alanya. A man died from injuries on July 31. Later, another national of Kazakhstan, woman, died on August 3.


