Alaska joined Besh in the U.S.A. campaign (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ‪#‎beshintheusa marathon launched by the U.S. Consulate in Almaty gains paces with a new photo from Alaska.

“Alaska, nice job! Join the feast and help us complete our goal of posting photos of Kazakhstanis and Americans sharing beshbarmak in all 50 states in 2016, to mark 25 years of U.S.-Kazakhstan relations. Email your photos with the state/city names to [email protected] and post it on Instagram @uscgalmaty. ‪#‎beshintheusa”, the U.S. Consulate announces via Facebook.





The “Besh in the U.S.A." campaign was launched in early March and covers all 50 states. As per the campaign rules, everyone may join it just taking a picture of Americans and Kazakhstanis sharing beshbarmak and emailing the pictures to [email protected]. The name of the U.S. state must be indicated on the photo or in its description and the photos must be posted on Instagram.

Beshbarmak (Besh) is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.



