Alaska woman steals police car with husband handcuffed in back

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - An Alaska woman was arrested this week for hijacking a police cruiser with her husband handcuffed in the backseat.

Amber Watford, 28, is facing several charges including theft and hindering prosecution. According to a dispatch report, she slipped into the vehicle on Wednesday as a state trooper was engaged with another motorist on an unrelated matter.

The vehicle was later found not far from where it was stolen in Big Lake, a lakeside community about 50 miles west of Anchorage. The next day, troopers arrested Amber and Joshua Watford in a home about 45 miles north of Anchorage in Wasilla. Joshua had been arrested for failing to appear for court-ordered classes following a driving under the influence charge, according to State Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters, Sputniknews.com.

