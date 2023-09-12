Albanian President’s first visit to Kazakhstan in three decades marks milestone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Diplomatic visits between heads of state are not merely ceremonial occasions. They represent opportunities to strengthen relations and foster cooperation. The visit of Albanian President Bajram Begaj to Kazakhstan on September 6-8 is no exception, as it signifies a milestone in diplomatic relations that marked 30 years in 2023. More about the key highlights of the visit is in the latest article of Kazinform.

30 years of diplomatic relations

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Albania were established on September 21, 1993. But none by presidents. Therefore, the Albanian President's visit to Kazakhstan opens a new chapter in this ongoing diplomatic dialogue.

According to Albania’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, nearly 300-400 Albanians live in Astana, and many of them are employed by Mabetex construction company, which has built some of the major buildings in the capital city, including the Akorda presidential residence, buildings of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Central Concert Hall, Astana city hall, and Tsum shopping mall in the old part of Astana city.

Historic visit

During their bilateral meeting at Akorda, Tokayev thanked his Albanian counterpart for accepting the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, describing this visit as «extremely important.»

«Kazakhstan is very interested in establishing closer relations with your country. We believe that we have the opportunity to develop mutually beneficial cooperation and ties in many areas of mutual interest. It is very symbolic that your visit takes place just two weeks before our countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations,» said Tokayev.

Begaj agreed with Tokayev on the significance of his visit.

«This suggests that our political relations are at a good level, and now we have to work even harder, finding opportunities for our economic cooperation. I invite you to visit Albania,» said Begaj.

During the meeting in an expanded format, the sides discussed strengthening trade and economy, transport and logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

Tokayev stressed the ample opportunities and potential for strengthening bilateral ties.

«We consider Albania as a very important partner on the Balkan Peninsula, and this is a decisive moment to get practical results in terms of our mutual cooperation. There are many similarities between Kazakhstan and Albania. We are a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country with a majority Muslim population,» said Tokayev.

Bilateral trade

Bilateral trade began in 1995 with $18,000 and grew 427 times in 2022 to $7.7 million. It has seen a 24 percent growth compared to 2021.

The volume of Kazakhstan's exports hit $7.3 million. A key export commodity is liquefied propane, accounting for 97 percent of the country’s exports to Albania or $7.1 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Albania to Kazakhstan in 2022 decreased by 1.1 percent, reaching $422,000. Albania mainly imports clothing ($306,400), which accounts for 72.5 percent of the total volume of imports, as well as paper and cardboard products ($14,900).

Data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics indicates trade between January and July this year reached $267,200, including $6,500 in exports and $260,700 in imports.

Trade has been dynamically rising with only 2018 showing downward trend. That year, the two countries’ trade made just $711,200.

Both Albania and Kazakhstan have economies in transition, and cooperation in trade, investment, and technology exchange can provide mutual benefits.

Multilateral cooperation

According to Tokayev, the two countries can develop cooperation in a multilateral format, including within large international organizations, such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Yersultan Zhanseitov, an expert at the Astana-based Institute of World Economy and Politics, said Kazakhstan and Albania are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Albania is also an observer state in the Organization of Turkic States.

«Albania is an important partner, specifically for Kazakhstan and for our regional partners, who are located in the very center of Europe,» said the expert in a comment for this story.

Promising areas for cooperation

The Albanian leader said the meeting with President Tokayev «represents the beginning of dialogue.» Speaking about promising areas, he outlined the mining industry, energy, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure development.

In a joint statement, the two leaders commended the implementation of large-scale initiatives related to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in Central Asia.

Zhanseitov said the development of the route opens niches for Albanian business in the country. The route has been under growing attention as countries in the region seek to diversify routes to bypass Russia.

«For us, this is an opportunity to attract investment, as well as increase the composition of our bilateral trade in general, except for Kazakhstan’s exports of energy resources and minerals,» he added.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi



Tourism sector boast opportunities

During the meeting, Tokayev also suggested establishing direct flights between Astana and Tirana.

«Speaking about existing opportunities in the field of tourism, transport, energy and other areas, it is necessary to consider the possibility of opening direct flights between our capitals. Once again, I want to say that Kazakhstan is very interested in developing our cooperation, and we will do everything possible to achieve practical results,» said Tokayev.

Kazakhstan and Albania signed an intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa exemption in September 2022 in New York. The agreement allows a visa-free stay for up to 90 days.

Tokayev and Begaj agreed to «promote more favorable conditions for the movement of people and expressed readiness to explore measures aimed at broadening the normative and legal cooperation in the field of migration.»

With visa-free travel and the possibility of opening direct flights, there are good prospects for developing tourism, said Zhanseitov.

«Since last year, a visa-free regime has been established between our countries. And relative to other destinations in Europe, Albania is more accessible for tourism,» he said.

Parliamentary cooperation

On September 7, Begaj also met with Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, discussing prospects for strengthening partnerships and expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.

«Interparliamentary ties are an important area of our bilateral relations. Friendship groups with Albania have been created in both Houses of our Parliament. The creation of a similar structure in the Albanian Parliament would help deepen our partnership. We are ready to interact in a bilateral format and within the international parliamentary organizations, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Inter-Parliamentary Union,» said Ashimbayev.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz



Ashimbayev also stressed that Albania is one of Kazakhstan's important and reliable partners in the Balkan region.

The visit of the Albanian President to Kazakhstan and the solid diplomatic dialogue underscores the constructive multi-vector foreign policy that Kazakhstan has managed to build. In a world ripe with growing distrust and confrontations, such diplomatic engagement remains of paramount importance.