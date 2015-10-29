EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 29 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Alber Elbaz leaving Lanvin after 14 years

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only a week after Raf Simons' exit from Christian Dior, creative director of Lanvin Alber Elbaz has shocked the entire fashion industry with the news he is leaving the iconic Parisian brand, buro247.kz reports.

    The Israeli-born designer announced his departure from the French luxury house on Wednesday. According to WWD, Elbaz is saying goodbye to the Parisian fashion brand after working on its revival for the past 14 years. His departure reportedly came following disagreements with CEO Michele Huiban and owner of the brand Shaw-Lan Wang.

    Tags:
    Fashion World News News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!