    19:42, 04 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Albert II of Monaco plans to attend EXPO 2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France and Monaco H.E. Nurlan Danenov met with General Commissioner of Monaco's pavilion at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 Julien Sellario in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    At the meeting Mr. Sellario said that Albert II of Monaco who pays a lot of attention to the issues of sustainable development and environmental protection plans to attend the EXPO event in the Kazakh capital. He will kick off the celebrations of the National Day of Monaco at EXPO-2017 at the Principality's pavilion.

    Mr. Sellario assured the Kazakh diplomat that Monaco's pavilion will offer its guests an interesting cultural program and expressed confidence that the EXPO event in Astana will be a success.
    Additionally, the sides touched upon the results of the 2nd meeting of the EXPO-2017 international participants held in Astana in late February where Monaco had signed the participation agreement.

