12:40, 25 June 2017 | GMT +6
Albert II shows Nursultan Nazarbayev Monaco EXPO Pavilion
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prince Albert II of Monaco with sister Princess Stéphanie inspected the national pavilion of Monaco at the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Prince greeted Kazakh at the entrance to the pavilion. After the tour, Nursultan Nazarbayev showed the guests Kazakh Nur-Alem pavilion.
Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre and Stéphanie Marie Elisabeth Grimaldi arrived in Astana for the celebration of the national day of Monaco at the EXPO-2017.
As it was said, Monaco Pavilion is one of the most unusual and beautiful ones at the Astana exhibition. Its central installation has 36 17-meter plates all arranged in a way to imitate sea waves. An image of seabed with countless corals and sea inhabitants is projected at the plates. Even the air in the pavilion has a see scent.
The pavilion also has a virtual reality hall, where through a VR headset visitors can take a tour of Monaco.