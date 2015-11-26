Albert Rau suggests Kazakhstani companies to sign long-term contracts with suppliers instead of announcing annual tenders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Investments and Development Albert Rau offers Kazakhstani companies to enter into long-term framework agreements instead of announcing annual procurements.

“For example, if an enterprise has been providing the same goods, works and services to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy for 20 years, what is the point of announcing tenders every year? Why don’t you enter in at least three-year contract?” the Minister said at the conference on development of national industry.

According to him, floating rate of the tenge creates some complications in this case. However the situation is not insoluble, he noted.

“Some of you have already entered into long-term contracts. Do not demand the suppliers to work at a fixed price for three years. No one will agree on such terms. It is impossible to have a fixed price when there is a floating rate of tenge,” stressed the Minister.