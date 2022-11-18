Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Asian Tennis Federation has issued its latest U14 and U16 rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Astana native Albina Kakenova remains Asia’s No.1 U14 female tennis player scoring 3,922 points. Eva Korysheva from Aktobe and Ariana Gogulina from Astana rank fourth and eight in the latest ATF U14 ranking.

Almaty’s Safina Safiulina rose to the top place in the women’s ATF U16 ranking with 720 points. Among top 10 of the ranking are also Almaty native Polina Sleptsova (6th) and Aiya Nupbai (9th).

Karim Temirlan from Astana and Tikhon Sorokin from Almaty rank 2nd and 7th in the men’s U16 ranking of the Asian Tennis Federation.

