    22:10, 13 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan reaches ATP Bastad semis

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov advanced to the semifinal of the 2022 Swedish Open in Bastad, Sweden, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Nikola Ćaćić of Serbia won over Russian-Swiss duo Pavel Kotov and Marc-Andrea Hüsler 4-6, 6-2, 10-3. The match lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.

    During the quarterfinal match, the Kazakh-Serbian pair hit four aces, made one double fault, and won 10 points and four games in a row.




    Photo: www.sports.kz

