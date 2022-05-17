EN
    22:32, 17 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov reaches ATP Lyon Open quarterfinal

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov advacned to the quarterfianl of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon in France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan defeated French tandem Ugo Blanchet and Albano Olivetti in tie breaks 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in one hour and 45 minutes.

    The Kazakh-Pakistani duo is to take on Belgian Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinal.



