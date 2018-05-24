EN
    16:00, 24 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Alert for strong winds in place across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hail, thunderstorms and winds of up to 17-22 m/s are forecast for Kostanay region for May 25, Kazhydromet reports. 

    South-east, east wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorm, hail are projected to hit Akmola region on Friday.

    South-east, east wind blowing 15-20 m/s, hail, thunderstorms are expected to batter Astana tomorrow. 

    Increase of wind up to 15-20m/s and dust storms are to occur on Friday locally in the territory of Mangistau region.

    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
