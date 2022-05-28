Alerts issued over heavy rains across Brazil Northeast

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil’s national weather authority INMET has put out an alert over heavy rains expected to start tonight (May 27) and last throughout the week on the coast of Northeastern Brazil, particularly in the states of Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, and Alagoas. Rainfall is expected to range from 150 to 200 millimeters a day.

The downpours are returning to the region and are likely to affect areas already recently impacted by heavy rainfall, INMET General Coordinator for Applied Meteorology Márcia Seabra said at a presser, Agencia Brasil reports.

Since the beginning of the week, these states have been struggling under the impact of the rains, which have led to disasters including landslides, floods, and broken dams. On Wednesday (25), the institute had already issued a danger alert, which also reached Sergipe.

An above-average rise in the ocean temperature is reported to have increased humidity, the coordinator pointed out. The humidity is being carried over to the continent by the winds, which ultimately generates a large volume of rain.

Given the forecast of heavy rainfall, the country’s National Center for Risk and Disaster Management (CENAD), tasked with monitoring this type of situation, said it has notified state and municipal civil defense authorities, adding it continues to monitor the scenario.