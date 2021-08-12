EN
    12:40, 12 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik advances at doubles tennis tournament in Canada

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan paired with Cristian Garín of Chile has advanced at the Canada Masters doubles, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Bublik and Garín defeated Slovakian Filip Polášek and British John Peers 6-4, 5-7, 13-11 to advance to the 1/8 finals of the Canadian Open.

    The Kazakhstani-Chilean tandem fired nine aces, made one double fault, and saved to break points of five.


