Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko upset at Roland-Garros 2024 singles

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko failed in the second round of the French Open 2024 men’s singles tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany with a score of 2-6, 2-6, 3-6.

Another Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko was outplayed by French Corentin Moutet 4-6, 2-6, 6-0, 3-6 in the match that lasted for nearly three hours.

Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko are to pair in the first-round match against Serbian Dušan Lajović and Miomir Kecmanović at the Roland-Garros doubles event.