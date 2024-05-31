EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:12, 31 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko upset at Roland-Garros 2024 singles

    tennis
    Photo: KTF

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko failed in the second round of the French Open 2024 men’s singles tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany with a score of 2-6, 2-6, 3-6.

    Another Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko was outplayed by French Corentin Moutet 4-6, 2-6, 6-0, 3-6 in the match that lasted for nearly three hours.

    Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko are to pair in the first-round match against Serbian Dušan Lajović and Miomir Kecmanović at the Roland-Garros doubles event.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis Alexander Bublik
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!