Alexander Bublik close to his personal best in updated ATP singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Serb Novak Djokovic retains the first spot in the updated ATP singles ranking, followed by Daniil Medvedev of Russia. The third place belongs to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik moved up to 38th spot. His personal best in the ranking was number 37. Another Kazakhstanis Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko climbed to 129th and 176th lines, respectively.

Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to Croatian Mate Pavić, Nikola Mektić, and French Nicolas Mahut.

Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Andrey Golubev (36th), Alexander Bublik (49th), and Alexandr Nedovyesov (84th). Mikhail Kukushkin is ranked 132nd.