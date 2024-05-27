Alexander Bublik hits new career high ranking of world No. 17

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik has hit a new career high ranking of world No. 17 after claiming two spots up in the latest ATP Singles ranking.

Alexander Shevchenko has climbed up two spots to 59th.

Mikhail Kukushkin has been down to 136th spot of the ranking.

Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev have retained their 167th and 171th spots, respectively.

Timofey Skatov has claimed 43 spots up to rank 199th.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan’s top-seeded doubles player, remains world No. 40 singles player.