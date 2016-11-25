Alexander Bublik loses in Astana Challenger quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promising Russian tennis player Alexander Bublik who recently announced his decision to play for Kazakhstan was eliminated from the Astana Challenger "Capital Cup" in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old Bublik seeded 6th at the tournament lost to qualifier Temur Ismailov from Uzbekistan in straight sets 6-7, 4-6.



Ismailov who hit 13 (!) aces during the match needed 1h 27 minutes to stun the Russian.



In the semifinal match he will vie against another Uzbek Denis Istomin.